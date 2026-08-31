"I Worried About a Recurrence for Five Straight Years"... Lee Hye-young, Who Had Lung Cancer Surgery, and Ji Ye-eun, Who Had Thyroid Cancer, Share Empathy Over Cancer Treatment

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actors Lee Hye-young and Ji Ye-eun opened up about their own experiences, saying they deeply related to the health anxiety that can follow cancer surgery.

In a YouTube video released on the 30th on Lee Hye-young's channel, Ji Ye-eun appeared as a guest and talked through a range of topics, including dating, marriage, and working life.

That day, a viewer who had undergone cancer surgery shared a concern. The viewer, who said she was in her 30s, revealed that she had recently been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and was resting after surgery. She said she had also undergone uterine surgery 10 years ago, so she had always been sensitive about her health, but after the cancer diagnosis, she felt she had developed health anxiety.

The viewer said, "Just hearing the word cancer makes me tremble, and exercise and diet have become an obsession." She added that even when things were going well, the thought of "what if" would suddenly overwhelm her. She then asked Lee Hye-young and Ji Ye-eun, "I want to know how you two endured this anxiety."

After hearing this, Ji Ye-eun recalled her own experience. "I developed health anxiety too," she said. "Whenever anything happened, I kept thinking, 'What if something is wrong with me?' or 'What if something is wrong somewhere in my body?'"

After cancer surgery, she said her eating habits changed as she tried to regain her health. "I really thought I had to get healthy, so during that period I tried to eat only healthy foods," Ji Ye-eun explained, adding that she gave up even the jelly and chocolate she used to enjoy.

But over time, she gradually returned to her daily routine. Ji Ye-eun laughed and said, "In the end, you just eat again." She explained that rather than restricting her life too much because of anxiety, getting regular checkups and confirming her health status was more helpful for her.

Ji Ye-eun said she had recently been told that her checkup results were fine, and drew laughter when she added, "I went straight to eat spicy tteokbokki that day."

Lee Hye-young, who had undergone lung cancer surgery, also understood the viewer's anxiety better than anyone. She said she had once wondered whether food might have been the problem in her own case. She explained that she had looked up healthy meals and organic diets on YouTube, but in the end, they did not suit her, and she said, "I eat everything."

She then laughed while talking with Ji Ye-eun about favorite foods such as mala soup and lamb, but soon turned serious and confessed, "Honestly, I was anxious for all five years."

Even after cancer treatment ended, the anxiety did not disappear overnight. Lee Hye-young said, "It's five years. You have to be careful for five years," admitting that she had lived with worries about recurrence and her health for a long time.

She also advised that it is important not to let excessive worry take over daily life. She said basic health management, such as drinking less alcohol and not smoking, is necessary, but eating the foods you want in a relaxed way can actually help reduce stress. Lee Hye-young added, "I did that too, and now I eat whatever I want."

Above all, Lee Hye-young did not dismiss the viewer's fear lightly. "I know exactly how this feels," she said. "We may be talking and laughing like this, but I understand how you feel." She then offered heartfelt comfort, saying, "You will be okay now, so I think it would be good to eat what you want and try living without eating only the bad things."

What made their conversation about health especially meaningful that day was that both Lee Hye-young and Ji Ye-eun had gone through the difficult experience of cancer surgery.

Lee Hye-young previously revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer in 2021 and underwent surgery to remove part of her lung. She later continued long-term follow-up care and struggled with anxiety over recurrence. Ji Ye-eun was also diagnosed with thyroid cancer last year and had to pause her activities while undergoing surgery and recovery before returning to work after regaining her health. Perhaps that is why Lee Hye-young's final words to Ji Ye-eun carried even more warmth.

Recalling the time they had worked together in the past, Lee Hye-young began by saying, "We both had so much fun working together back then." She then added, "Hearing that Ye-eun was sick hurt my heart even more than hearing about my own illness." Having gone through lung cancer surgery and a long period of anxiety herself, she was especially moved to hear that a much younger junior colleague was also battling cancer.

But seeing Ji Ye-eun healthy again that day finally put Lee Hye-young at ease. "Seeing you today, I think I worried for nothing," she said. "You are doing so well, loving well, and there is nothing to worry about." She then warmly promised Ji Ye-eun, "From now on, when I see you, let's go eat something delicious with a happy heart and only do fun things."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.