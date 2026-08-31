At 45, Yoojin Looks This Good Without Trying... The "Korean Olivia Hussey" Who Seems Untouched by Time

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Yoojin, an actress and former member of S.E.S., showed off her natural charm with a stripped-down, effortless look.

On the 30th, Yoojin shared several black-and-white photos on her social media account, along with the caption, "The most like my everyday self, the most natural, the most me."

In the released photos, Yoojin posed in front of the camera wearing a comfortable short-sleeved T-shirt. Without flashy outfits or props, she let her long hair fall naturally and struck a variety of expressions and poses, highlighting her signature innocent charm.

She was also seen resting her chin on her hand with a bright smile, or making a finger heart while puckering her lips, showing a playful side. The understated mood of the black-and-white shots, combined with Yoojin's natural expressions, drew attention.

In particular, Yoojin was once so admired for her striking beauty that she earned the nickname "the Korean Olivia Hussey" when she first debuted. Born in 1981, she is now 45, yet she continues to impress with her ageless looks and her distinctive pure, youthful aura.

What stood out most was that Yoojin herself described the photos as showing "the most like me" and "the most me." By choosing relaxed, natural moments over glamorous styling as her true image, she conveyed an even more approachable charm.

Meanwhile, Yoojin married actor Ki Tae-young in 2011, and the couple has two daughters. She has also remained active as an actress, meeting viewers through the "The Penthouse: War in Life" series and other projects.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.