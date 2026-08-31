"Betrayed, Deceived" Jun Hyun-moo's Social Media Draws Support from 400 Users... Fallout Over Spontaneous Trip on 'I Live Alone'

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] The controversy surrounding Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone' and Jun Hyun-moo's 'spontaneous trip' to Kazakhstan shows no sign of dying down.

As the production team stepped in to explain, additional claims that contradicted its account emerged, and the backlash spread to Jun Hyun-moo's personal social media account.

Comments demanding an explanation about the Kazakhstan trip featured on 'I Live Alone' have recently continued to appear on Jun Hyun-moo's social media.

In particular, one user left a comment saying, in effect, that they had been inspired by the spontaneous trip and considered going themselves, but now felt real betrayal after learning it was not spontaneous at all and was actually a thoroughly planned trip. The comment received nearly 400 likes, drawing considerable support.

Other users also reacted by saying, "It seemed complicated, with notarized documents needed for the rental car license, so please explain," "How were the staff able to film it spontaneously?" "I thought it was spontaneous the whole time I was watching, and I'm disappointed," and "Now I even doubt the broadcast itself."

Some even used the phrase "fabricated broadcast." Comments also turned sharply toward Jun Hyun-moo himself, going beyond questions about the production process. Users wrote, "I doubt he drove the full 10 hours round trip himself," and "Was there really a need to lie just to get attention?"

The controversy began with the episode of 'I Live Alone' that aired on the 14th.

At the time, Jun Hyun-moo had an unexpected two-day, one-night break and headed to Incheon International Airport without choosing a destination. He then spotted Almaty, Kazakhstan, on the departure board and bought a ticket on the spot before leaving on the trip.

However, after the broadcast, questions were raised over whether it was realistically possible to decide on an overseas shoot involving multiple filming staff on the same day, on a spontaneous basis.

The issue grew further when it became known that the city of Almaty had introduced the program on its official website and said, in effect, that the tourism authorities had supported the production.

In response, the production team of 'I Live Alone' moved quickly to calm the situation. Regarding the Kazakhstan trip, the team said, "We did not receive any filming support or sponsorship," and added, "Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Kazakhstan was exactly as shown on the broadcast."

But the controversy flared up again after new claims emerged that appeared to contradict the production team's explanation.

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho claimed on his channel on the 29th that the destination had actually been decided as Almaty about a week before filming, and that the plane tickets for Jun Hyun-moo and the production team had already been arranged in advance.

That is Lee Jin-ho's claim, but because it directly conflicts with the production team's earlier explanation that the trip was "exactly as shown on the broadcast," viewers' doubts about whether the "spontaneous trip" was genuine have grown once again.

In the end, the controversy appears to have moved beyond the production team and toward Jun Hyun-moo, the cast member himself. In particular, the backlash continues as comments demanding an explanation or criticizing him directly keep appearing on his social media.

Jun Hyun-moo has not issued a separate statement regarding the controversy over the Kazakhstan trip.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.