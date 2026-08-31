"Even After Going to the Bathhouse, She Washes Them Again": Wife Obsessed with Hygiene... Seo Jang-hoon Says, "You Shouldn't Make Your Family Suffer for Your Own Satisfaction"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A woman whose hygiene obsession has worsened after giving birth visits "Ask Us Anything Fortune-tellers," saying it is exhausting not only her but also her family.

In episode 380 of KBS Joy's "Ask Us Anything Fortune-tellers," airing on the 31st, the story of a wife and her family, who say they are struggling with an excessive obsession with cleanliness, will be revealed.

The woman says her obsession with hygiene became extremely severe after giving birth.

She says she washes and stores items such as snack bags and milk bottles bought at the supermarket one by one, and never brings delivery boxes from outside into the house.

She is especially strict when it comes to her children's hygiene. Even if the children have already bathed at an outside bathhouse, she makes them wash again when they get home.

Her husband says the whole family is under severe stress because of her hygiene obsession. He explains that even children who fall asleep in the car are woken up after arriving home, made to shower, and changed into pajamas before they are put back to bed.

It is not only the family who is tired of this way of life. The woman also says she is worn out herself, as she spends a great deal of energy and time trying to follow the hygiene standards she has set.

After hearing the story, Seo Jang-hoon points out that she should not force her standards on her family.

Seo Jang-hoon firmly advises, "You should not make your family suffer for your own stubbornness and satisfaction."

He then says she needs to keep asking herself whether her behavior and standards are truly necessary, and recommends that she relax her hygiene rules a little.

The woman's hygiene obsession has become so severe that she washes and stores snack bags and milk bottles, washes her children again after they have already bathed, and even wakes sleeping children to make them shower. As Seo Jang-hoon offers practical advice after hearing the family's struggles, attention is focused on whether the woman will find a turning point for change.

Episode 380 of "Ask Us Anything Fortune-tellers" airs on the 31st at 8 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.