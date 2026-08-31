"This is Lee Soo-man, just give me 100,000 won" Absurd impersonation DM... Choi Si-won personally steps in "Fake"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Amid the emergence of a fake social media account impersonating Producer Lee Soo-man and demanding money, Super Junior's Choi Si-won has personally stepped forward to warn people.

Recently, influencer Gyeton revealed a direct message (DM) he received on his social media, along with the caption, "Is this real. If it's official, then it's official.

" The account that sent the revealed message was using Producer Lee Soo-man's face as its profile picture. The account introduced itself as Lee Soo-man and demanded money, asking, "I am trying to raise production funds for a new idol project; could you send me just 100,000 won via KakaoPay?" It even went so far as to make the absurd offer that sending the money would allow one to participate in the idol project.

The impersonating account claimed, "I will give you a chance to join, Gyeton," and added, "NCT is right by my side now. " When Gyeton revealed the message, wondering if it was the actual account of Producer Lee Soo-man, an unexpected figure appeared in person.

It was Super Junior's Choi Siwon. Choi Siwon left a short and clear comment, "Fake," directly on Gyeton's post.

It appears he stepped forward to prevent potential harm by informing people that it was a fake account impersonating Producer Lee Soo-man.

Fans who saw Choi Siwon's comment reacted with comments such as, "It seems like he is personally telling people it is fake just in case they fall for it," "The real Choi Siwon has appeared," and "He settled it in one word.

" Recently, there has been growing concern regarding online impersonation scams where perpetrators steal the names or photos of celebrities to approach victims and demand money.

Users are advised to exercise caution, as a case has now emerged where an account bearing Producer Lee Soo-man's face and name is demanding 100,000 won by using joining an idol project as bait.

Meanwhile, Gyeton is an influencer who communicates with fans by adopting the concept of an idol trainee.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.