Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol Married After 94 Days, But Say They Have Never Kissed in 33 Years

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol make a surprising confession that they have never kissed once during their 33 years of marriage.

On KBS2's "Problem Child in House," which airs on September 1, the married couple, both doctors and in their 33rd year of marriage, will appear and share their unusual love story.

Despite their long marriage, Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol shock the cast by revealing that they have never kissed.

Yeo Esther says, "I thought kissing only happened in movies. I never even imagined it in real life." The specific reason the two have gone 33 years without kissing will also be revealed on the show.

What is even more surprising is how they got married.

Hong Hye-geol, who said he had never dated anyone before meeting Yeo Esther, married her just 94 days after they began dating.

The two, who were seniors and juniors at Seoul National University College of Medicine, reportedly grew closer after meeting at a medical seminar.

Looking back on their dating days, Hong Hye-geol recalls, "I talked with Yeo Esther for more than 10 hours at a time. Back then, I really lost track of time."

They fell in love so quickly that they married after just 94 days of dating, yet the fact that they have never kissed in 33 years has drawn curiosity about their unique married life.

That does not mean there was any lack of affection between them.

Hong Hye-geol shows his unwavering love by declaring to his wife, "I could die in Yeo Esther's place." From 10-hour phone calls to a marriage after 94 days and a 33-year marriage that continues today, he shows the image of a devoted husband.

Yeo Esther was born in 1965 and Hong Hye-geol in 1967, making them a couple with a two-year age gap. They married in 1994.

Meanwhile, "Problem Child in House" has moved to Tuesdays this week and will air on September 1 at 8:30 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.