Lee Hyori Says, "I Want to Go to WATERBOMB"... Seo Jang-hoon Is Taken Aback by Her Surprise Invitation to Join

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer Lee Hyori has expressed curiosity about WATERBOMB and makes a surprise invitation to Seo Jang-hoon to go with her.

JTBC's variety show Love War, which moved to a new time slot and airs every Monday at 9:50 p.m., is a dating reality program in which dating experts Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Hee-chul (Heechul) decide whether couples on the verge of breaking up should stay together or split up amid fierce conflict. Each episode draws attention with the couples' stories that spark debate and the unfiltered banter of Lee Hyori and Seo Jang-hoon.

In episode 10 of Love War, airing today (31st), a beautiful girlfriend, Kim Yeri, known as the "Seongdae Shin Se-kyung," and her muscular boyfriend Lee Sung-jun, who ranked third as "Mr. Seoul National University," appear and stage a "male-friend war." In particular, the two, a "top-university muscle couple," are drawing attention after facing a breakup crisis over WATERBOMB just 40 days into their relationship.

Among them, Lee Hyori catches attention as she becomes hooked on WATERBOMB. She perks up after hearing the story of a boyfriend who declared to his girlfriend, who has many male friends, "I'm going to WATERBOMB."

Lee Hyori then says, "I want to go to WATERBOMB," and shows intense interest by asking Seo Jang-hoon, "What kind of place is it? Is WATERBOMB over for this year?"

Lee Hyori even makes a surprise offer to Seo Jang-hoon, saying, "Do you want to go to WATERBOMB with me? Let's go together."

Seo Jang-hoon responds by recommending that she join the event as a performer, saying, "Go there and perform." Lee Hyori replies, "I want to enjoy it, not perform," revealing her wish to freely enjoy the festival's energy and drawing genuine laughter.

Meanwhile, the "top-university muscle couple" faces a breakup crisis because of WATERBOMB. As the situation keeps circling back to WATERBOMB, Seo Jang-hoon goes so far as to plead, "Please just break up." The reason the couple, who had even been thinking about marriage, has fallen into a breakup crisis, and the full story behind their conflict, will be revealed in the main broadcast of Love War.

Meanwhile, episode 10 of Love War airs tonight at 9:50 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.