Lim Young-woong to Release Title Track 'Not_found'... Jo Jung-suk's Son from 'Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia' and Siwol Join the Cast

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] Singer Lim Young-woong is returning with 'Not_found.'

On the 31st, a teaser for the music video of the title track from his special digital album 'IM HERO 10' was released through Lim Young-woong's official social media channels.

The new album's title track is 'Not_found.' The teaser features child actor Kim Jun, who made an impression as Jo Jung-suk's son Woo-ju in the drama 'Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia,' along with Lim Young-woong's pet dog Siwol. Its instantly uplifting melody, the lyric "You stole my heart, again," and the combination of Lim Young-woong, Siwol and Kim Jun are heightening curiosity about the new song.

'IM HERO 10' will be released at 6 p.m. on September 8. The album includes 10 tracks across a range of genres. Lim Young-woong took part in writing and composing, including the title track 'Not_found,' raising the overall quality of the album.

Lim Young-woong will hold his solo concert 'IM HERO - THE STADIUM 2' from September 4 to 6 at the main stadium of Goyang Stadium.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.