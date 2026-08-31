Yoo Jae-suk is surprised as soon as he meets his 'workout mentor' Hyun Bin... "We used to hold each other's triceps"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Hyun Bin gave an uninhibited assessment of Yoo Jae-suk's physique, who maintains a slim build in the 62kg range.

An unexpected connection between the two was also revealed, as they used to work out together at the same gym, with Hyun Bin even personally working out Yoo Jae-suk's triceps. On the SBS show 'When You Have a Moment,' airing on September 1st, Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan will appear as 'Moment Friends' alongside MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok to visit various locations in Anyang.

The SBS variety program 'When You Have a Moment' (Directed by Choi Bo-pil / Written by Chae Jin-ah) is a 'gap attack' variety show that presents luck during brief gaps encountered in daily life. 6% for the 20-49 age group, breaking its own highest viewership record for this season.

In particular, it proved its strength as the strongest Tuesday variety show by ranking first among all Tuesday programs in the 20-49 demographic by an overwhelming margin. (Based on Nielsen Korea metropolitan area data) Furthermore, since the first broadcast of Season 5, it has consistently been named on Netflix's 'Top 10 Series in Korea Today,' proving its enduring popularity.

(Based on FlixPatrol data) In the broadcast airing on Tuesday, September 1st, 'Two Yoo MCs' Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok will be joined by 'Gap Friends' (guests) Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan to visit Anyang for some spare time. Amidst this, Yoo Jae-suk is drawing attention by showing off an unexpected friendship with Hyun Bin.

As soon as he meets Hyun Bin, Yoo Jae-suk is surprised by Hyun Bin's muscular physique, asking, "Bin, have you gotten even better?" Yoo Jae-suk surprised everyone by revealing his connection with "Triceps Master" Hyun Bin, stating, "Hyun Bin and I used to sweat together," and adding, "We worked out at the same gym, and Bin held my triceps. " Then, when Yoo Jae-suk showed his triceps to Hyun Bin in a familiar posture, Hyun Bin slyly checked Yoo Jae-suk's weak muscles, saying, "You seem to have gotten thinner since then," causing a burst of laughter.

Meanwhile, on this day, Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan became the first "Gap Friends" to engage in a battle of wits with the production crew for the sake of success. Hyun Bin, making his first appearance on a variety show in 23 years since his debut, displayed a competitive spirit that surprised Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok as soon as the "Gap Mission" began in earnest, sweating profusely and finding loopholes in the rules.

It is said that when the two even attempted to make a deal with the production crew, Yoo Jae-suk shook his head in disbelief at their competitive spirit, asking, "Why do they keep going over to the production crew?" Expectations are skyrocketing for the upcoming broadcast of 'Whenever I Get a Chance,' where the athletic chemistry between 'workout buddies' Yoo Jae-suk and Hyun Bin, along with the powerful performances of Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan, will unfold.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jae-suk recently garnered attention after it was revealed on a broadcast that his weight is in the 62kg range.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.