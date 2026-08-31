"I Smelled Han Da-gam's Husband's Underwear"...Kim Ji-min's Sudden Move for Pregnancy Leaves Kim Jun-ho Disgusted ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji reporter] Comedian Kim Ji-min surprised viewers by revealing that she smelled actor Han Da-gam's husband's underwear while preparing for pregnancy.

On the August 30 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "My Little Old Boy," the story of Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min, who became pregnant with the child they had long hoped for after marriage, was revealed.

That day, Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min called actress Han Da-gam to express their gratitude. Earlier, Han Da-gam, the oldest mother in the cast, had given them her husband's underwear as a gesture of support and said it was meant to share good energy, after the couple had been undergoing in vitro fertilization.

After Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min later succeeded in getting pregnant, the couple called Han Da-gam again to thank her in person.

Kim Ji-min then recalled the moment she received the underwear and said, "I really smelled it to check whether it was something I had at home or something I bought, because I thought it might smell like fabric softener." Her comment made everyone laugh. Kim Jun-ho responded playfully, saying, "Why are you smelling another man's underwear? I was extremely disappointed." Seo Jang-hoon also burst out laughing and said, "Did Kim Jun-ho wear that underwear? I would rather not do it at all than wear someone else's."

Han Da-gam answered Kim Ji-min's call and immediately congratulated the couple, saying, "I'm so happy for you."

Kim Jun-ho joked, "I took my husband's underwear and wore it, even though it was big," and added, "Can I put it up for resale as used underwear?" Han Da-gam replied, "If you have a junior colleague or someone else, pass it on to them." Kim Jun-ho then said, "I should give it to Jongmin. It's magical underwear," drawing attention by mentioning Jongmin Kim, who is also preparing for a child.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho in July last year. The couple later underwent IVF to have a child, and on the 30th of last month, they personally announced the pregnancy news, drawing many congratulations. The baby's gender has been reported to be a boy.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.