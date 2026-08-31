Lee Sol-i, Who Addressed Park Sung-kwang Divorce Rumors, Poses in Another Bikini... Shows Off Her Curves and Glamorous Figure

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, showed off her bikini figure.

On the 31st, Lee Sol-i shared a video she filmed while traveling.

In the video, Lee Sol-i is posing against a beautiful scenic backdrop.

Wearing a brown bikini, she draws attention with her voluptuous figure and alluring charm.

Lee Sol-i recently faced rumors of conflict and divorce with Park Sung-kwang after posting a suggestive message on social media, but she later cautioned against overinterpretation and addressed the matter directly.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and appeared on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where the couple shared glimpses of their daily life.

She later revealed that she had battled gynecological cancer, saying she underwent surgery and chemotherapy, and received widespread support.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.