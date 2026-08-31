Why is Kim Ki-ri to Blame? Backlash Over His Role as the Matchmaker for Park Wi and Song Ji-eun Leads to Abusive Comments and a Closed Comment Section

Photo = Park Wi's social networking service / SportsChosunDB

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] As controversy grows over YouTuber Park Wi's release of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing his fall at a KTX-Sancheon station, the backlash has also spread to comedian Kim Ki-ri, who introduced Park Wi to his wife, Song Ji-eun. As abusive comments continued to target him, Kim Ki-ri eventually closed the comment sections on his social networking service accounts.

On the 31st, Kim Ki-ri disabled comments on most of his social networking service posts, except for the one announcing the birth of his son.

The move appears to have come after some netizens flocked to Kim Ki-ri's social networking service accounts following Park Wi's controversy and left critical comments.

The problem is that the excessive criticism continued even after Kim Ki-ri's comment sections were closed. Some netizens even visited the YouTube channel of Kim Ki-ri's wife, Moon Ji-in, and left abusive comments that crossed the line, saying, "Why didn't you introduce your younger sister instead?" and "From now on, I will pray that your child will marry someone with a disability from paralysis who is full of God's love," while also mentioning the couple's recently born son.

Kim Ki-ri is known as the so-called matchmaker in the relationship between Park Wi and Song Ji-eun. Song Ji-eun was reportedly moved after reading Park Wi's book, which had been given to her by Kim Ki-ri, and their connection began after Park Wi started attending the same church as Kim Ki-ri and Song Ji-eun.

However, criticism has spread to Kim Ki-ri simply because he helped bring the two together, showing that the fallout from the controversy is reaching even innocent people around them.

Meanwhile, Park Wi fell from his wheelchair on the 14th after tripping over the foot of a Social Service Agent while getting off a KTX-Sancheon train. He later sparked controversy by posting CCTV footage of the incident on his YouTube channel and expressing anger.

Although Park Wi explained in the video that the worker's action was not intentional and that he had apologized at the scene, he faced backlash for publicly releasing CCTV footage of a mistake made by the Social Service Agent who had been helping him.

As the controversy grew, Park Wi deleted the video, but the impact continues. His YouTube subscriber count has dropped sharply, and even scheduled lectures have been canceled, with the dispute now affecting nearly all of his personal activities.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.