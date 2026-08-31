Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young, 18 Years into Marriage, Still Look Like Newlyweds in Matching Outfits and Close Mirror Selfie

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actors Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young continued to share a newlywed-like daily life even 18 years after marriage, from matching outfits to close physical affection.

On the 31st, Son Tae-young posted several photos on her social networking service along with the caption, "At the end of summer."

In the photos, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young stood side by side in front of a mirror, capturing a warm moment. While Kwon, wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, took the photo with his phone, Son rested her face on his shoulder and wrapped her arms around his waist. Their natural pose, with their bodies pressed close together, conveyed both the comfort of a long-married couple and the excitement of lovers.

Their sweet chemistry had already been seen in a YouTube video released earlier. On Son Tae-young's YouTube channel, a birthday table prepared for Kwon Sang-woo's first birthday celebration in the United States, along with footage from a resort trip, was recently shared.

In the video, the couple wore white and cream-toned tops to create a subtle matching look. Son personally handed food to Kwon, who was seated at an outdoor table, saying, "Since you're the birthday boy, have a bite." Kwon naturally accepted and ate the food she offered. With Kwon also seen wrapping an arm around Son's shoulder, their affectionate mood came through clearly.

On YouTube, they matched their outfits in similar colors and took care of each other, while on social networking service, they showed their affection with a tightly framed mirror selfie. Their natural touches and glances, without any special staging, suggested a couple that still feels like newlyweds.

Meanwhile, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young married in 2008 and have a son, Rook Hee, and a daughter, Riho. Son lives in the United States for her children's education and shares their family life through YouTube and social networking service.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.