Kwon Eun-bi, at 41 kg, Stuns in Lingerie Look After Rushing to Lose Weight

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Singer Kwon Eun-bi shared a glimpse of her daily routine as she went into "intensive self-care" ahead of her comeback.

On the 30th, a video titled "[VLOG] Kwon Eun-bi's Intensive Care One Week Before Her Comeback" was uploaded to Kwon Eun-bi's YouTube channel.

In the video, Kwon Eun-bi revealed her busy schedule ahead of her album release and performances, from working out to dieting and taking care of her skin, hair, and nails.

Her self-care did not stop at just one thing. She built up her body through exercise, cared for her skin with home treatments and skincare, and also kept up with hair and nail care. On top of that, she followed a diet plan and used the sauna, showing strict discipline ahead of her comeback.

Kwon Eun-bi also said, "Self-care never ends. It doesn't seem like you can just do one thing. There are so many kinds of care, like skin care, body care, hair care, pedicure care, and swelling care. When does self-care ever end?"

Her comeback preparations were not limited to appearance alone. Kwon Eun-bi also devoted herself to vocal lessons and choreography practice, showing that she was fully focused on stage preparation.

She later headed to Istanbul for an overseas performance. Taking the stage in a bold lingerie look, Kwon Eun-bi drew attention as she said, "I tried to lose some swelling and weight quickly for about a week before coming here. How do I look? I also worked out hard. Can you see my faint abs?"

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.