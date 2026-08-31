Woo Seo-yoon, the Miss Korea Jin at the center of plastic surgery rumors, speaks out: "I didn't expect this much attention. Some of the comments are hurtful."

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Ah-ram] Woo Seo-yoon, the eldest daughter of former national basketball player Woo Ji-won, is drawing intense attention after being crowned the top title, Miss Korea Jin, at the 70th Miss Korea pageant.

At the 70th Miss Korea pageant, held on the 22nd at Coex Auditorium in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, the crown for Jin went to Woo Seo-yoon. After advancing through the regional preliminaries and reaching the final stage, she ultimately took the top title and captured public attention.

Interest in Woo Seo-yoon grew even stronger after her win. As someone who had been familiar to the public since childhood through television appearances, her past images were brought back into focus. Photos comparing her then and now spread online, fueling rumors about cosmetic surgery and changes in her appearance. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding whether she has had any procedures.

Woo Seo-yoon also expressed surprise at the sudden surge of attention. In an interview with Hankook Ilbo on the 30th, she said, "I never expected to receive this much attention. When I turn on social media, I see so many stories." She added, "The weight on my shoulders is growing. I will show you a better side of myself to live up to the support I have received."

As Woo Ji-won's daughter, Woo Seo-yoon has long been a familiar face to the public. She first became known through SBS's Star Junior Show, and more recently appeared on tvN STORY and E Channel's When Our Kids Fall in Love 2, where she shared updates on how much she has grown.

With public attention pouring in all at once from people who had watched her grow up, a range of reactions followed. In particular, after her Miss Korea Jin win, various opinions about her appearance emerged. Woo Seo-yoon, however, appeared to take them in stride.

She said, "Among the things people say amid all this attention, there are hurtful comments too, but I try not to let them hurt me." She added, "I hope there will be an opportunity for me to show my true self in the future."

She has also built up a variety of experiences through her studies and campus activities. Woo Seo-yoon, who is majoring in Fine Arts at Tufts University, said studying art broadened the way she sees creative work. She also developed leadership and responsibility as captain of the university basketball team, and expanded her perspective on society through club activities focused on social issues.

She also made her values clear when talking about what she wants to do as Miss Korea Jin. Woo Seo-yoon said she does not want the title to end as just a competition win, but hopes to play a role that has social meaning.

She said, "As a female leader, I want to add my voice where society needs it and where help is needed." She continued, "My goal in life is not to create grand results, but to be remembered as a warm person by the people around me. I hope that when people think of my name, they feel a sense of warmth."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.