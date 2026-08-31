At 168.9 cm, Jang Young-ran Is Made to Look Petite by Her 14- and 13-Year-Old Siblings... "Mom Is the Smallest"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran drew attention after sharing an update on her two children, who have grown up quickly and are now 14 and 13 years old.

On the 31st, Jang Young-ran posted a glimpse of her daily life on her social networking service, writing, "How did they grow so fast? Even Mom, who is 168.9 cm tall, is the smallest."

The photos show Jang Young-ran out with her daughter and son. The three walked side by side and chatted nonstop, showing a friendly chemistry that warmed hearts. Seeing the family together, her husband and the children's father turned on the camera.

What stood out most was how much the two children had grown. After looking at the photos, Jang Young-ran was surprised to see that her daughter and son had already caught up to her height. Even Jang Young-ran, who is known for her tall 168.9 cm frame, looked smaller when standing next to them. She laughed, saying, "Mom is the smallest."

Meanwhile, Jang Young-ran married Han Chang, a Korean medicine doctor, in 2009, and they have one daughter and one son. She is currently active on her YouTube channel, "Class A Jang Young-ran," as well as in various variety shows.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.