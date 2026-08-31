"Agent Kim Reactivated" Joo Sang-wook: "The day I got beaten by So Ji-sub all day, I'll never forget it"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actor Joo Sang-wook recalled the intense action scenes he filmed with So Ji-sub in "Agent Kim Reactivated," saying, "I think I'll remember that day for the rest of my life."

Joo recently appeared on the global media outlet Bold Page's interview series "Global Q's" and spoke candidly about how his daily life has changed since "Agent Kim Reactivated," behind-the-scenes stories from his action scenes with So Ji-sub, and his family.

That day, Joo looked back on working with So Ji-sub in "Agent Kim Reactivated" and talked about how difficult action acting can be.

Joo said, "In action scenes, the chemistry between the two actors matters more than just hitting and being hit," adding that So Ji-sub helped him a great deal during filming.

He said the day they filmed action scenes all day remains a vivid memory. Joo admitted, "I'll never forget that 'day of getting beaten.'"

Because the shooting schedule was so tight, some of the action they had prepared had to be left out. Joo joked, "If we had had more time, I would have eaten a late-night snack and gotten beaten again," lightening the mood around the grueling set.

During the interview, he even reenacted the blocking of the scene from that time.

He also showed special affection for "Agent Kim Reactivated." When asked whether he could feel the drama's recent popularity, Joo said, "People suddenly started recognizing me at places I always used to go."

He added, "People used to say, 'I enjoyed Giant,' but now they say, 'I enjoyed Agent Kim Reactivated.'" He noted the changed reaction.

Joo especially said, "I'll keep making more works that I can call my life's best, but for now, it's 'Agent Kim Reactivated.'" Seeing viewers remember even the name of the character he played, Ju Gangchan, he expressed gratitude, saying, "It's not easy for people to remember a character's name too."

He then joked, "Maybe I should just change my name to Ju Gangchan. My surname is the same, too."

He also shared his honest thoughts about the possibility of appearing in another project with his wife, Cha Ye-ryun. Joo said, "The condition is that we don't run into each other during filming," and added, "It's not for any other reason. I'm just too shy to do it," drawing laughter.

He did not hide his affection for his 9-year-old daughter either. Joo said, "In real life, I live almost entirely for my daughter," revealing his doting-father side.

He also shared a relatable story about recently explaining the meaning of a doting father to his daughter, only to hear her say, "Dad, bring me some water."

Meanwhile, Joo reflected on his acting career, saying, "In my 30s, I felt anxious if I didn't film even for a single day," but added, "Now I feel at ease. In fact, I think I'll be able to do even more projects going forward," showing a more relaxed mindset.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.