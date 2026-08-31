Lee Hyun-yi Says She Lost 7 Million Won in 10 Minutes... "The Scammer Snatched Her Card and Withdrew the Money" ('Detectives: The Trade Secret')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Model Lee Hyun-yi admits that she is "extremely gullible" and shares how she was scammed out of 7 million won in just 10 minutes.

On the 31st at 10 p.m., Lee Hyun-yi will appear as a one-day detective on Channel A's "Detectives: The Trade Secret" in the "Detectives 24 Hours" segment.

That day, Lee Hyun-yi introduces herself as "extremely gullible" and recounts the absurd scam she experienced firsthand.

According to Lee Hyun-yi, while she was running a restaurant in the past, a man wearing a cashmere coat asked for a group reservation and 10 bottles of wine priced at 250,000 won each. She handed her check card to an employee to buy the wine, but the man tricked the employee in the middle and took Lee Hyun-yi's card.

After Lee Hyun-yi realized what had happened and rushed to cancel the card, the man had already withdrawn 7 million won. A year later, she received a call from police saying the scammer had been arrested. She was shocked to learn his identity and hear about his additional crimes.

Lee Hyun-yi's bizarre scam story, in which she lost 7 million won in 10 minutes, will be featured on Channel A's "Detectives: The Trade Secret" at 10 p.m. on the 31st.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.