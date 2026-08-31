The late Director Sanghee Lee, who appeared on 'I Live Alone,' passes away... 'Baby Beast' Chef Kim Sihyun pays tribute: "I held his hand and sobbed."

I Live Alone [Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Chef Kim Si-hyun, who played the role of "Baby Beast" in Netflix's *Chef Black & White: Cooking Class War Season 2*, expressed deep sorrow as he bid farewell to his

Director Lee passed away on the 28th at the age of 63. The funeral was held on the 30th at the Saetongyeong Hospital Funeral Home in Tongyeong, Gyeongnam, and the deceased's final journey was taken to the Neulpureun Arboretum in Geoje.

On the 30th, Kim Si-hyun posted several photos containing memories of the deceased along with a message on his personal account. Reflecting on their long-standing teacher-student relationship, he shared, one by one, the times during which he learned not only teachings about food but also an attitude toward life.

The deceased was a figure who devoted special affection to passing on the knowledge and experience he had accumulated throughout his life to the younger generation. Recalling that image, Kim Si-hyeon wrote, "He did not begrudge a single thing he had cultivated with his entire life, but pondered how to pass it on to the next generation.

Worried that these things might feel too old-fashioned and cause a sense of aversion among the new generation, he refined the stories he told them using beautiful and simple words. " The words the deceased often shared also remained vivid in Kim Si-hyeon's memory.

"He always said that cooking is about principles. Life is also about principles.

If it is bland, you need salt, and if you are tired, take a rest," she said, revealing that her mentor's teachings still hold a place in her life. What Kim Si-hyeon gained while spending time with the deceased in Tongyeong was not just knowledge about food.

He said, "The world I discovered thanks to you existed in a more diverse and warmer way than I had known, and thanks to you, I feel I have gained not only insight but also a broader perspective. " In particular, recalling the deceased whom he encountered every morning at the dawn market, he reminisced, "The teacher I met every morning at the dawn market was more energetic than anyone else, and that energy was conveyed to the elderly grandmothers sitting here and there, making Seoho Market feel like one big family.

" Kim Si-hyeon did not know how to cook well from the beginning. After meeting the deceased in Tongyeong and encountering food, he developed a desire to learn, and subsequently visited Tongyeong several times to seek instruction.

It is said that the deceased never once found Kim Si-hyeon bothersome and welcomed him warmly. Kim Si-hyeon shared, "I knew nothing back then, but after meeting the teacher's gaze in Tongyeong and tasting his food, I pestered him relentlessly, saying I wanted to learn.

I cannot forget how he welcomed me with open arms on every single day I visited over the years. " To him, the late Director Lee Sang-hee meant more than just a cooking mentor.

He was someone who believed in him and encouraged him whenever he lacked confidence in himself. He asked himself, "In the distant future, when I have accumulated the rings of experience befitting my age, will I truly be able to become a figure like you to the next generation?" He continued to express his grief, saying, "You were a reliable certificate of achievement when I had nothing to boast of, and you had more confidence in me than I did.

When I heard the news, I felt as if my own confidence had vanished. " The conversation they had before his television appearance is also an unforgettable memory for Kim Si-hyeon.

The deceased worried that Kim Si-hyun might get hurt or come to dislike cooking itself due to the sharp stares directed at her after the broadcast. Kim Si-hyun said, "I remember the day around the time the broadcast aired when you worried that I might get scratched by facing those sharp eyes or come to hate the work I love.

" She added, "Those words gave me the strength to accomplish things with more confidence, as if I had found a sturdy bomb shelter. " The time spent in Tongyeong was not filled only with special events or grand moments.

They spent time going to the market together and gathering wild greens, and sometimes fell asleep while talking with the deceased. Kim Si-hyun expressed the excitement of that time, saying, "On the days I went to Tongyeong, I went with a heart more excited than any other child.

" He recalled a memory from the day they went foraging for wild greens together, carrying baskets, in which the deceased suggested they go on a picnic with 'Mirai-mom' next time. He also mentioned another instance where, amidst a busy schedule, he fell asleep without realizing it while talking with the deceased; he said that while he drank three-year-old liquor brewed by the deceased himself, the deceased waited for him to recover his health while drinking warm tea.

He revealed that when he visited Tongyeong with loved ones, he learned how to cherish and value people by observing how the deceased treated those around him. Since entering the fine dining industry, whenever he was about to forget the essence of cooking amidst his busy daily life, the deceased was a presence that reminded him of his original intentions.

Kim Si-hyun said, "He was a teacher who always kept the essence in mind—which I almost forgot because I was struggling and busy after starting my fine dining career—and enabled me to approach my work with an upright heart," adding, "How many people with such experience could truly feel the meaning of 'teacher' this deeply?" Finally, he recalled the moment he received the news of the deceased's critical condition. Upon receiving the call, she headed straight to Tongyeong and shed tears while holding the deceased's hand.

Even in that moment, the deceased gave strength to Kim Si-hyeon rather than worrying about herself. Kim Si-hyeon wrote, "The day I went straight to Tongyeong after hearing that you were critically ill, I held your hand and sobbed uncontrollably, but even then, you cheered me on, saying that Si-hyeon would do well.

" At the time, while exchanging their final farewells, the deceased promised to meet again soon in Seoul. However, that promise ultimately became the last one for which the two could never meet again.

Kim Si-hyeon concluded her post with the words, "I miss you, Teacher," saying, "When I was leaving to go home, you said goodbye by telling me to see you soon in Seoul. I think that will be a promise I will never forget in my life.

" The late Director Lee Sang-hee also appeared on MBC's "I Live Alone," which aired last April. Introduced as Kim Si-hyeon's cooking mentor, he was shown traveling around Tongyeong with her, gathering wild greens and preparing food.

The special teacher-student relationship between the two was revealed through a broadcast, attracting the attention of viewers.

Kim Si-hyun previously revealed their special bond while introducing her cooking mentor, the late Director Lee Sang-hee, on 'I Live Alone'.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.