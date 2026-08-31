G.NA Makes Surprise Return as MC and Judge at Canada K-Pop Event After Prostitution Scandal

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Singer G.NA (Jina Choi) has appeared at an official event for the first time in 10 years. After halting her career following a fine on prostitution charges, she has returned to the microphone at a K-pop event in Canada.

On the 30th, G.NA shared photos and videos from the scene of the "2026 Kimchi & K-Food Festival" held in Canada on her social media account.

G.NA took part in the "K-Pop Dance Championship" held on the 28th at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada. Introduced as a special MC before the event, she also served as a judge, watching and evaluating the participants' K-pop cover dance performances.

Above all, the event drew attention because it marked G.NA's first official appearance in about 10 years, since she stopped her entertainment activities in 2016. Standing before an audience again after a long time, she connected with the participants and energized the atmosphere, signaling a possible return to activity.

After the event, G.NA posted photos and videos on social media and said she felt "blessed." She also shared a post from an acquaintance who wrote, "Our beautiful G.NA did such a great job," showing her joy at meeting the stage again after a long hiatus.

G.NA made her debut in 2010 with "I'll Get Lost, You Go Your Way." She gained attention for her strong vocals and flashy performances, and rose to popularity as a solo singer with a string of hits including "Black & White," "Top Girl," and "2HOT."

However, in 2015 she was indicted on charges of receiving money in exchange for sex with a Korean American businessman and others. The following year, she received a summary order imposing a fine of 2 million won for violating the Act on the Punishment of Acts of Arranging Sexual Traffic. At the time, G.NA explained that she had been seeing the man out of mutual affection and that it was not prostitution, but she later halted all domestic activities and returned to Canada.

After years of silence, G.NA began reconnecting with fans last year by sharing updates on social media. As she posted videos of herself working on music and singing, speculation about a comeback continued to grow. In June, she said that through a fan vote, her debut song "I'll Get Lost, You Go Your Way" had been chosen as her first remake track. G.NA explained that the song holds special meaning for both her and her fans, and that it is the best fit for a fresh start.

With her first official event in about 10 years now behind her and a remake of her signature song also on the way, attention is turning to whether G.NA will fully resume activities in the Korean music scene.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.