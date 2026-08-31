"Don't mistake HRS's popularity, figure out the situation" Kwon Yuri openly posts malicious comment... unexpected response

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Girls' Generation's Kwon Yuri drew attention with her cool response to a malicious comment directed at her.

On the 31st, Kwon Yuri connected with fans through a Q&A session on her social media.

During the exchange, one netizen left a comment saying, "You should know that the positive reaction to 'HRS' is limited to old Girls' Generation fans, not the general public. Be objective and figure out the situation."

Kwon Yuri responded head-on by posting the comment exactly as it was on her social media story. Without offering any explanation or rebuttal, she also shared a photo of a young Choo Sa-rang picking her nose during a TV appearance, playfully firing back.

Meanwhile, HRS is a project that began with the "Fake Hyoyeon" content on Hyoyeon's personal YouTube channel, Hyo's Level Up. The project gained popularity as members Hyoyeon, Kwon Yuri, and Choi Soo-young competed for positions such as main vocalist and center.

Riding that attention, HRS will officially make its debut with the single "Skibidi" at 6 p.m. on the 31st.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.