Miki Gwangsu Secures CCTV Footage in Jeju Slipper Theft Case, Says It Is "Clearly Theft"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Miki Gwangsu has moved one step closer to solving the case after confirming the whereabouts of a limited-edition pair of slippers stolen in Jeju Island.

On the 30th, Miki Gwangsu posted on his social networking service, saying, "This is an urgent update. The case we were about to close as unsolved has received a new tip. Someone dumped it in a nearby forest after returning a rental car," revealing the location of the stolen slippers.

Earlier, on the 28th, Miki Gwangsu said, "I am writing this because I cannot hold back my anger," and revealed that his limited-edition slippers had been stolen while he was snorkeling at Panpo Port in Jeju Island.

Since then, Miki Gwangsu has received a flood of tips. He also warned the person who took the slippers, saying, "The investigation is narrowing in. I do not want to turn someone into a criminal over a momentary mistake."

Then, on the 30th, more tips came in that could help crack the case. An employee at a rental car company found slippers believed to be Miki Gwangsu's, abandoned in a forest, and reported it. In addition, the owner of a guesthouse secured CCTV footage showing someone wearing Miki Gwangsu's slippers and walking away, then sent it to him, adding a crucial clue.

After confirming that the slippers were his, Miki Gwangsu expressed anger, saying, "I think they took my information and investigation network too lightly." He added, "They did not wear them and walk away on CCTV. They put them in a bag and took them. This was clearly not a case of mistaken identity. It was theft, and they even abandoned the slippers."

He said, "I am receiving a lot of DMs. Sorting out fake news from the real thing is adding to the workload," and added, "Wait a little longer. The owner is coming to get them."

He also said, "I would like to thank the guesthouse owner and the rental car employee who sent the tips once again," and added, "We are not far from solving this." Miki Gwangsu then joked, "I bought another white pair because I thought I would never find them. Who is going to compensate me for that?" He drew attention by adding, "The slipper thief is one step away from getting his head cracked."

Meanwhile, Miki Gwangsu continues to communicate with fans through his personal YouTube channel and social networking service accounts.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.