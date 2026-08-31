Park Wi Faces Another 'Severe Disability' Controversy: "Did He Get a 70% KTX Discount and Ride 300 Times?"

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] The controversy surrounding creator Park Wi has now shifted to his disability classification and KTX discount benefits.

Online, some have questioned Park Wi's disability status and even alleged that he received excessive KTX fare discounts under a severe disability classification. However, a review of the relevant rules shows that much of the claim is inaccurate.

Recently, posts questioning Park Wi's disability classification and KTX usage history have been spreading across online communities and social media.

Some users asked, "Why is Park Wi classified as severely disabled?" Others went further, claiming that "he received a 70% KTX discount as a person with a severe disability" and that "because he has traveled for lectures and used KTX more than 300 times, it amounts to fare evasion and he should be fined the difference plus 40 times the amount."

But a look at the relevant system shows a gap between the claims circulating online and the actual rules.

First, the claim of a "70% KTX discount" is false. KORAIL currently offers a 50% discount on KTX fares for persons with severe disabilities. The same benefit also applies to one accompanying caregiver.

Even when the disability grading system was still in place, the KTX fare discount for people in grades 1 through 3 was 50%. Those in grades 4 through 6 could receive a 30% discount on weekday KTX fares. So even if people debate whether Park Wi was formerly grade 1 or grade 2, there was no difference in KTX discount rates between those two grades.

The claim that he "used a discount meant for hospital visits while traveling for lectures" also does not match the rules.

The disability KTX discount is not limited to specific travel purposes such as hospital visits. If a person is properly registered as disabled and buys a discounted ticket in accordance with the rules, the benefit can also be used for work, travel, or lectures.

There is also no separate limit on the number of times it can be used. Therefore, if someone buys discounted tickets with valid eligibility, using KTX 10 times or 300 times does not by itself constitute fare evasion.

The online controversy over Park Wi's "severe disability" status also needs to be viewed in light of the difference between the current disability system and the former one.

South Korea abolished the disability grading system in July 2019. Under the current system, people are no longer divided into grades 1 through 6. Instead, they are classified as persons with severe disabilities or persons with mild disabilities. Under the old system, grades 1 through 3 were recognized as severe disabilities, while grades 4 through 6 were classified as mild disabilities.

The abolition of the grading system did not mean that all people previously classified as grade 1 had to undergo a new disability assessment at once.

Under the earlier standards, adult spinal cord injury patients were subject to reassessment after a certain period from the initial determination. Later revisions, however, allowed those whose condition was expected to remain largely unchanged, taking into account severity and age, to be exempted from reassessment.

The argument that "Park Wi, who can freely use his arms and even drive, could not have been classified as grade 1 in the past" is also not enough on its own to judge whether the disability grade was appropriate.

Under the former standards for physical disabilities, classification was not based solely on how actively a person could carry out daily life or social activities. Detailed criteria were applied according to the function of each body part and the degree of paralysis.

At the time, under the criteria for lower-limb disabilities, complete paralysis of both legs, with neither leg able to move at all, fell under grade 1. If both legs were only barely movable due to paralysis, that fell under grade 2. Even under the current standards, both complete paralysis of both legs and cases in which the legs can only barely move may fall under the category of persons with severe disabilities.

Above all, based on the information currently available, it has not been confirmed exactly what grade Park Wi received when he was first registered as disabled. It is also not publicly known whether he later underwent reassessment, or what the outcome was if he did. That is why it is difficult to conclude that the discount benefits were improper based on an unverified claim that he was grade 1.

The controversy surrounding Park Wi has spread in multiple directions since he released CCTV footage related to an accident that occurred while he was getting off a KTX train recently. Online, questions about his past actions and family have been followed by scrutiny of his disability classification and KTX discount benefits.

Separate from criticism over how Park Wi disclosed the KTX accident or how he responded afterward, the newly raised allegations need to be examined carefully and distinguished from confirmed facts. In particular, the claim that he "received a 70% KTX discount as a person with a severe disability and made more than 300 improper rides" does not align with KORAIL's actual discount rules in many respects, so caution is needed before treating unverified claims as fact.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.