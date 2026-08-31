Happy End Suspected Kim Go-eun of Moonlighting as a Shaman... He Asked a Real Shaman for the Answer

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actor Happy End revealed an anecdote in which he even checked with a real shaman after watching Kim Go-eun's performance as a shaman in the film Exhuma, asking whether she was "really a shaman."

On the 30th, a video titled "Happy End Was Reading the Comments Too. Unprecedented Honesty" was released on the YouTube channel Kim Sook.

That day, Happy End shared a range of stories about Exhuma, his signature works, and his acting career.

He said he chose Exhuma largely out of curiosity about director Jang Jae-hyun. Happy End explained that he had been deeply impressed by Jang's earlier films, The Priests and Svaha: The Sixth Finger, and wanted to know how the director approached filmmaking.

The conversation naturally turned to Kim Go-eun, who played the shaman Hwarim in Exhuma.

When asked about Kim Go-eun's performance, Happy End drew laughter by saying, "I thought she was working two jobs." It was high praise, meaning her acting was so convincing that it seemed as if Kim Go-eun were moonlighting as a real shaman.

What was even more surprising was that Happy End had actually checked with a real shaman about Kim Go-eun.

Happy End recalled, "I really asked the teacher," adding, "I asked, 'Isn't that Kim Go-eun one of your people?'"

He then mentioned the saying that there is only a hair's breadth between an actor or singer and a shaman. He explained that Kim Go-eun performed the shaman rituals with a knife in hand so earnestly and vividly that he wondered whether she might actually be a shaman.

The shaman reportedly replied that Kim Go-eun was not a real shaman and told him not to worry. Happy End said he only then thought, "That's a relief," drawing more laughter.

There was extraordinary effort behind Kim Go-eun's realistic shaman performance. For the filming of Exhuma, she studied rituals under the guidance of a real shaman. She even visited the teacher's home to learn the gestures, dance movements, and facial expressions, and she devoted herself to practice so she could convincingly recite incantations and strike the gong like a professional.

Happy End's comment about Kim Go-eun "working two jobs" was not the first time he had made such a remark. At the 2024 Exhuma production presentation, he also praised her ritual scene, saying it was so impressive that he wondered, "Wouldn't she end up working two jobs? Wouldn't she set up a mat and start her own business?"

At the time, Happy End singled out Kim Go-eun's ritual scene as one of the highlights of Exhuma and expressed his admiration. In this latest appearance on Kim Sook, he went a step further and revealed behind-the-scenes details, saying he had even asked a real shaman during filming whether Kim Go-eun was one of their own.

Meanwhile, Kim Go-eun played the young shaman Hwarim in Exhuma, which was released in 2024, and received praise for her powerful ritual scenes and shamanic performance. Happy End played geomancer Kim Sang-deok and worked alongside Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, and Lee Do-hyun.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.