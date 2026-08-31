Pani Bottle Surprises Fans by Revealing His Beautiful Girlfriend for the First Time... Twist: They Went on a 'Honeymoon' Before Marriage

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Travel creator Pani Bottle has unexpectedly revealed his girlfriend.

Even more surprising, the two had already gone on a 'honeymoon' despite not being married yet.

On the 31st, Pani Bottle uploaded a video titled "Going on a Honeymoon Aboard the World's Largest Cruise Ship" to his YouTube channel.

The video immediately drew attention with an unexpected confession. Appearing in Madrid, Spain, Pani Bottle said, "As you can see from the title, I came on my honeymoon."

Because he had never announced any marriage news before, the sudden mention of a 'honeymoon' sparked curiosity.

Pani Bottle explained that the trip began when he told a cruise company he wanted to try the world's largest cruise ship, and he was then invited aboard a newly launched ship of record-breaking size.

He then turned the camera and said, "Did I come on my honeymoon alone? I came with someone," revealing that his girlfriend was with him.

Another twist soon followed. Pani Bottle said, "She is my girlfriend, and we are not married yet. We came on our honeymoon first."

Unlike a typical honeymoon after a wedding, the couple decided to take their honeymoon before getting married.

Pani Bottle asked his girlfriend again, "We agreed to make this our honeymoon, right?" She answered, "Yes." He also explained that they had agreed not to take a separate honeymoon later, even if they do get married in the future.

The video also revealed what name he would use for his girlfriend. When asked her name, Pani Bottle said, "I like Melona, so my Overwatch ID was Melona," and introduced her as 'Melona' in the video.

Pani Bottle said, "I will go ahead and take the world's largest cruise ship as part of this honeymoon," and told his girlfriend, "It's great to have you on the video with me. Please take good care of me," signaling the start of their full-fledged couple's trip.

In particular, attention focused on the fact that Pani Bottle, who has mostly shown himself traveling alone or with colleagues around the world, appeared in front of the camera this time with his girlfriend.

His surprise reveal, with the 'honeymoon' coming before any marriage announcement, has also drawn strong interest from subscribers.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.