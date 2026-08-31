Actor Couple Seen on the Subway! Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun Enjoy a Sweet Date at Hyehwa Station

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Actors Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun enjoyed a date on the subway.

Jin Tae-hyun shared photos and a message with his wife, Park Si-eun, on his personal account on the 31st.

Jin Tae-hyun said, "Hello, this is Jin Tae-hyun. I hope you are well. My wife and I went on a date by taking the subway while holding hands. Lately, we have been riding the subway often and talking a lot, and it has been really nice. The subway in Korea is the best."

He added, "The heat keeps hanging around even though summer is supposed to be ending. I hope you finish the season well and stay healthy. As I always feel in life, living with love for my wife is the best. Let’s not just make things look good on the outside, but live a real life. Fighting!"

He expressed his love for his wife while sharing the happiness of spending ordinary daily life together. His words reflected how much he values time spent holding hands, riding the subway, and talking more than any flashy date.

The released photos showed Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun spending time together at a subway station. After getting off the train, they stood side by side in front of a sign for Hyehwa Station and looked at the camera.

Jin Tae-hyun wore sunglasses and a gray T-shirt, smiling brightly, while Park Si-eun stood next to him in a relaxed outfit with a black cap and a white T-shirt. Their unadorned date gave off a warm and affectionate mood.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun got married in 2015.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.