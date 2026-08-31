Jin Tae-hyun Opens Up About His Condition After Half Thyroidectomy, Saying, "I’m Not the Same as Before"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Jin Tae-hyun has candidly shared how his body has changed after thyroid cancer surgery, while continuing to take on new challenges by returning to running training.

On the 31st, Jin Tae-hyun said on his social media, "My body has not been the same since the thyroid cancer surgery," speaking frankly about his condition.

Jin Tae-hyun underwent surgery for thyroid cancer in June last year. He had been running steadily even before the operation, but afterward he focused on recovering his health and resumed running training in April.

Although he feels that his body is different from before the surgery, Jin Tae-hyun continues to exercise steadily at his own pace without overdoing it. He is especially training with the goal of competing in a marathon in November.

Still, he said his body has not returned to how it used to be after the thyroid cancer surgery. He laughed and added, "Maybe it’s because of my age."

Even so, Jin Tae-hyun has not given up on the challenge. He said, "I’m pursuing a dream and taking on a challenge, and I want to go slowly with the thought that I’ll achieve it someday," and encouraged himself by saying, "Jin Tae-hyun, fighting. Self-cheering," reaffirming his determination to reach his goal.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun appeared on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which aired in June, where he was shown visiting the hospital again for a checkup one year after his thyroid cancer surgery.

At the time, Jin Tae-hyun said, "After removing half of my thyroid, the remaining thyroid is functioning properly. But there is a possibility of recurrence." After the tests, no major problems were found, but medical staff explained that continued follow-up was necessary because residual cancer could be discovered later or cancer could develop in the remaining left thyroid.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.