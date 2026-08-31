♥ Girlfriend Revealed, Then a Pre-Wedding Honeymoon... Pani Bottle, the Unexpected Romantic He Never Showed on TV

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Travel creator Pani Bottle has finally revealed the girlfriend who had long been kept out of the spotlight. He had acknowledged that he was dating on television before, but this is the first time he has shown her face and the couple's travel life together on camera. His bold move of revealing a 'honeymoon' before even announcing a wedding, along with his unfamiliar, attentive side as a boyfriend, drew attention.

On the 31st, Pani Bottle uploaded a video titled "Going on a Honeymoon on the World's Largest Cruise Ship" to his YouTube channel.

From the start of the video, he declared, "As you can see from the title, I'm here on my honeymoon." It sounded like a sudden wedding announcement, but he quickly explained, "I'm not married yet. I came on a honeymoon with my girlfriend first." Pani Bottle then asked her again whether they had agreed to treat this trip as a honeymoon, and she replied, "We agreed." He added that even if they hold a wedding in the future, they will not take a separate honeymoon.

This was the first time Pani Bottle, who had previously revealed he had a girlfriend through a broadcast, appeared on camera with his partner. He introduced her by the nickname "Merona." He explained that the name came from his favorite ice cream and from the ID he once used in the game D.Va.

Pani Bottle, who is usually known for traveling fearlessly around the world alone, showed a gentler side of himself in this video. In the middle of the video, the couple was seen dining side by side at a glamorous cruise restaurant. He even fed her during the meal. Stretching his arm out to hand her food, he playfully said, "Say 'please,'" and could not hide his laughter when she answered, "I don't want to eat."

His consideration continued throughout the trip. When Merona hurt her knee and had trouble getting into the water, he checked on her condition so she would not overdo it during the water park and port stop schedules. In Italy, he first asked for her opinion on whether to visit Cinque Terre or Pisa, respecting her choice.

He was also caught naturally praising her while taking photos of Merona at the travel destination, saying, "You're pretty." Rather than focusing on sightseeing or hunting for famous restaurants, he prioritized talking with his girlfriend and making memories together, giving the video a different mood from his previous travel content.

The two set off on a four-night, five-day trip from Malaga, Spain, to Rome, Italy. They boarded the new mega cruise ship Legend of the Seas and experienced the ship's many facilities, including restaurants, Central Park, a water park, and an ice rink. After touring the top-tier suite and watching a musical performance, they also visited Cinque Terre in Italy.

Meanwhile, Pani Bottle previously admitted to dating after the existence of his girlfriend unexpectedly came to light through a fortune reading while filming MBC's Adventure by Accident Season 4 last year. He later said that his girlfriend is an ordinary person with no connection to broadcasting, and that they met while doing volunteer work and have been seriously dating.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.