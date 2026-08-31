What’s Wrong with Son Min-soo’s Eyes?.. Im Lara Says, "His Eyes Look Strange After Botox"

[Sportschosun, Park A-ram] Comedian Im Lara drew laughs after giving her husband, fellow comedian Son Min-soo, a blunt piece of advice about appearance care.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel Enjoy Couple released a video titled "Part 2 of the Son-and-Daughter Difference That Even Our Parents Were Shocked By."

In the video, Im Lara studied Son Min-soo’s face closely before bringing up his appearance.

She told him, "Honey, that’s not the issue right now. People are looking at your face," saying that many people were worried about the condition of his face.

Son Min-soo then spoke about how his appearance had changed after the birth of their twins. "No, after having the babies, why does it feel like time is passing three times faster for me?" he said, reflecting on how much he had changed.

After hearing that, Im Lara offered a candid opinion about her husband’s skin and overall appearance care. Her advice was that basic care should come first, rather than jumping straight into procedures.

She made everyone laugh by saying, "Don’t go getting Botox without telling me and come back with your eyes looking weird."

She then pointed to moisturizing as the first thing he should focus on. "Start with the basics. The basics. You have severe inner dryness, so you need to take care of moisturizing first. Moisturizing," she emphasized repeatedly.

Meanwhile, Im Lara and Son Min-soo continue to share their daily lives and married life through the Enjoy Couple channel, connecting with fans. Recently, they have also been drawing attention by revealing their parenting life after the birth of their twins.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.