Baek Bong-ki Accompanies Late Lee Yong-ju to His Final Farewell: "I Hope You Won't Be Lonely, I'll Miss You"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer and actor Baek Bong-ki paid deep tribute by accompanying actor Lee Yong-ju on his final journey.

On the 31st, Baek Bong-ki posted two photos on his social media account along with the message, "I stayed with you until the funeral procession so you wouldn't be alone on your way, Yong-ju. I love you. I will miss you so much."

The released photos included a group shot taken at Lee Yong-ju's funeral hall with Kim Ho-chang and director Min Jin-ki, as well as an image of the bus heading to the burial site. Those who met at the funeral hall forced smiles through their grief, adding to the sadness.

After hearing the news of Lee Yong-ju's death, Baek Bong-ki had previously expressed his sorrow, saying, "I can't sleep at all because I know I will never be able to see you again. I should have taken better care of you when you were here... I should have called you once more and met you more often... All that remains is regret."

Meanwhile, Lee Yong-ju died suddenly of a heart attack on the morning of the 29th. He was 44. During his lifetime, he suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare disease, and had also revealed that he was exempted from military service because of it.

Lee Yong-ju made his debut in the 2004 film Doma Ahn Jung-geun and appeared in tvN's Ugly Miss Young-ae and SBS's Two Women's Room. He was especially loved for his distinctive acting in tvN's military sitcom series The Blue Tower, which aired from 2012 to 2014. More recently, he ran a one-person travel agency near Moran Traditional Market in Seongnam.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.