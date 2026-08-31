KATSEYE's Sophia Takes a Break, Skips Europe Tour Due to Health Issues

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Sophia Laforteza, a member of KATSEYE, will not appear on the group's scheduled Europe and U.K. tour in September as she focuses on recovering her health.

HYBE and Geffen Records announced the news about Sophia Laforteza's upcoming schedule through KATSEYE's official Weverse account on the 31st.

The agency said, "Sophia Laforteza will not take part in The Wildworld Tour's Europe and U.K. dates, scheduled from September 1 to 17."

Sophia Laforteza is currently said to be focusing on her health rather than activities. The agency explained, "Sophia Laforteza is currently concentrating on recovering her condition and managing her health," adding, "We are doing our best to provide all necessary support and resources."

The decision was made with the artist's health as the top priority. The agency stated, "This was decided with the artist's health and long-term well-being as the highest priority," and said it would issue a separate notice if anything changes. It added, "If there are any future changes, we will inform you again. We ask for your understanding, and for your warm support for Sophia Laforteza and KATSEYE."

This is not the first time Sophia Laforteza has stepped away from activities. Earlier, she also missed some promotional events in the United States last month, as well as the Hinterland Music Festival stage, due to health reasons.

At the time, Sophia Laforteza also explained the situation directly to fans through her personal account. She said, "If I didn't take care of my body and mind now, I felt like I wouldn't be able to keep doing what I love," and explained why she needed a break.

She continued, "I am always grateful for the overwhelming love," and promised fans, "I will get through this period, recover properly, and come back stronger. I will do my best."

KATSEYE has recently seen changes in its active lineup because of members' health issues. Earlier, Sophia had also temporarily paused activities for health reasons.

With Sophia Laforteza now unable to join the Europe tour, KATSEYE will carry on its schedule with four members for the time being.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE is a group formed through a global project and has continued various international activities based in South Korea and the United States. The ongoing The Wildworld Tour will also expand to Europe and the U.K. to meet fans there.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.