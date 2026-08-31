Kim Ji-min, Who Is Expecting a Baby with Kim Jun-ho, Gives Up Dyeing Her Hair in Her 40s... Her Grown-Out Roots Draw Attention: "What Happened?"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Comedian Kim Ji-min shared an update on her pregnancy and showed her candid side.

On the 30th, Kim Ji-min posted a photo from singer Kim Na-hee's wedding along with the caption, "Hair color lol, what happened?"

In the released photos, Kim Ji-min showed off her fresh beauty even while pregnant. In particular, her dyed hair had grown out, revealing her roots and drawing attention.

Because she is pregnant, Kim Ji-min has not been able to dye her hair, and her honest update about her hair condition caught the public's eye.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min personally announced her pregnancy in July, one year after marrying Kim Jun-ho. It is known that the couple is expecting a son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.