Jung-sook Goes Ahead with Marriage to Husband Amid 'Two-Timing' Scandal: "We Fought, Even Grabbed Each Other by the Collar, but He Treated Me Well, So I Forgave Him"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Jung-sook from "I Am Solo" Season 15 has spoken out about her husband's alleged two-timing scandal.

On the 30th, Jung-sook uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled "Everything I Couldn't Say About My Broken Engagement and My Return to Marriage."

Explaining why she went ahead with the wedding even after the scandal, Jung-sook said, "For the first time, I grabbed my husband's collar and even smashed his phone while we fought. It felt like I was watching a human being fall to the very bottom." She added, "People asked why I met him again, but he still said he liked me. If it were me, I think I would have run away. I wasn't in my right mind, but as time passed, I calmed down and realized that both resentment and affection were still left."

Jung-sook said, "I did not forgive him. I simply kept seeing him because I liked him," and explained, "When we got back together, I wanted to meet him again until I was completely fed up with him. I met him thinking, 'Let's see how far this goes.' Still, he did treat me well, and my anger gradually faded."

Saying she would continue to go her own way, Jung-sook added, "People say things like, 'You picked up trash well, so trash belongs with trash,' or 'You forgave a bad guy, you idiot.' If that's the case, then I guess I am an idiot too. He is an idiot, and I am an idiot. Isn't everyone a little bit of an idiot at some point?"

Meanwhile, her husband's ex-girlfriend claimed that while she was dating him, he secretly went on blind dates and eventually switched partners before getting married. She also accused him of being shameless for appearing in a public relationship and even joining live broadcasts after cheating. Despite the controversy, Jung-sook held her wedding as scheduled in May.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.