Jang Won-young Turns 22 and Is Left Speechless by Brand Gifts, Showing Her Young-and-Rich Status

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Jang Won-young of IVE shared photos from her childhood to mark her 22nd birthday. She also showed off the lavish birthday gifts she received from the brands she models for.

On the 31st, Jang Won-young posted several photos on her social media account with the caption, "Birthday baby♥".

Jang Won-young, who turned 22 that day, revealed pictures of herself as a child. With short bangs and big, bright eyes, the young Jang Won-young looked doll-like. Even then, her fully formed beauty was striking.

She also expressed affection for her mother by writing by hand, "Thanks to mommy." As one of the most recognizable icons of the "young and rich" image, she drew attention with extravagant gifts from various brands, including flower bouquets, cakes, and dolls. The many birthday presents once again underscored her immense popularity.

Meanwhile, IVE, the group Jang Won-young belongs to, is currently on its second world tour, "Show What I Have."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.