"I Trusted Everything on TV" — Jun Hyun-moo Controversy Reignites Old 'Staging' Allegations on 'I Live Alone,' Drawing Park Na-rae Back Into the Spotlight

[Sportschosun, Jung Yu-na] As allegations have surfaced that broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo's so-called impromptu trip to Kazakhstan on MBC's 'I Live Alone' was staged, an earlier episode involving Park Na-rae is also being revisited after claims that her manager may have been involved.

This is not the first time 'I Live Alone' has faced accusations of staging. In a September 2023 episode, Park Na-rae showed herself preparing holiday dishes for Chuseok and sharing them with people around her. At the time, she drew attention by saying she had prepared meals for 20 people and fried 300 donggeurangttaeng.

However, after controversy later emerged involving Park Na-rae's former manager, allegations were raised that the broadcast had also been staged. The YouTube channel 'Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho' claimed, based on the former manager's side, that managers had played a significant role in preparing the holiday food, kimchi-making, and the lunch boxes delivered to Code Kunst.

More recently, Jun Hyun-moo visited Almaty, Kazakhstan, under the concept of an 'impromptu trip,' but questions raised after the broadcast quickly turned the segment into a staging controversy.

In the episode aired on the 14th, 'I Live Alone' showed Jun Hyun-moo heading to the airport with just a backpack after getting only 29 hours off, then deciding on the spot to fly to Almaty after seeing the departure board. The program later showed him issuing a ticket on site and quickly arranging a rental car and accommodation.

After the broadcast, however, firsthand accounts spread online saying it is not easy for foreigners to rent a car on the same day in the local area. Questions also continued over whether the trip was really carried out as spontaneously as shown, given signs that Jun Hyun-moo and several production staff members left on the same flight. The controversy grew further when the Akimat of the city of Almaty posted on the official website of the Kazakhstan government that Jun Hyun-moo's Almaty trip filming had been carried out with support from the tourism authorities.

In response, the 'I Live Alone' production team issued an additional statement. On the official website on the 31st, it posted a notice titled 'Guide to Filming in Kazakhstan for I Live Alone' and said, "We did not receive any financial sponsorship or production cost support from the Almaty City Tourism Department." It added, "The shoot proceeded smoothly with administrative procedures needed for local filming and on-site cooperation for production."

Earlier, the production team had said on the 25th, "We did not receive any filming support or sponsorship related to this Kazakhstan trip." This time, instead of using the phrase 'filming support,' it specified that no 'financial sponsorship' or 'production cost support' had been received, while explaining that administrative procedures and on-site cooperation necessary for the local shoot were provided.

Even so, the change in wording from the previous statement has not easily quieted questions surrounding the production team's explanation.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.