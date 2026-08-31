Yoon Hye-jin Shares Her Simple Ballet Dancer Diet: "Tuna, Cabbage and Seaweed Wraps — They Taste Amazing"

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Ballet dancer Yoon Hye-jin shared a glimpse of her daily life by revealing a simple yet healthy diet.

Yoon posted several photos on her personal account on the 30th. Along with recent snapshots, she also shared the foods she usually enjoys, giving fans a small glimpse into her everyday life.

She wrote, "So August is over... A puffy day at the salon. What I've been eating every day lately. I also got a Cinderella clinic for my hair."

In the photos, Yoon is seen in what appears to be a hair salon, with her hair neatly tied back as she looks into a mirror. Wearing a black top, she showed off a lean, toned figure. Her face also appeared slightly puffier than usual, but that only added to the natural and approachable mood.

Another photo Yoon shared drew attention to her meal. The plate included cabbage, cucumber, seaweed, and tuna. It was a simple diet made up of light, easy-to-enjoy ingredients rather than anything elaborate.

Yoon also explained how she eats it. Confidently expressing how much she liked the dish, she said, "Even so, it tastes amazing."

She added, "You just put seaweed, tuna, shredded cucumber and cabbage together, drizzle on sesame sauce, and wrap it up to eat."

The released photos also showed her placing cabbage, cucumber, and tuna on seaweed and eating it as a wrap. Her habit of focusing on vegetables and protein instead of spicy or heavy foods stood out.

Beyond the diet photos, Yoon also shared a variety of other looks. In one image, she let her hair down naturally and smiled at the camera, showing a different mood. Styled in a black jacket, she exuded a polished yet calm charm.

As Yoon has long maintained a toned figure through consistent self-care, interest is also growing in the simple meals she revealed this time. The fact that the dish uses familiar ingredients without any special cooking process also caught attention.

Meanwhile, Yoon is a former principal dancer with the Korea National Ballet and married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013. The couple has a daughter, Ji-on. Yoon has continued her performance activities, and on the 8th she met audiences on stage at Gangdong Arts Center.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.