Park Hwi-soon, 17 Years Younger Wife, Faces Health Warning While Preparing for a Second Child: "I Developed High Cholesterol and Reflux Esophagitis" ('While You Were Sick')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Park Hwi-soon said he had been unable to take care of his health because of his busy schedule.

On the 31st, MBN released a preview video for Park Hwi-soon's episode of 'While You Were Sick.'

Park Hwi-soon said he had supported his family by taking on various events after KBS2's long-running comedy show was canceled, but his health worsened because of his packed schedule. He said, "I developed heartburn, reflux esophagitis, and was also diagnosed with high cholesterol." He also drew sympathy by mentioning his family's health issues, saying, "A family member was diagnosed with dementia."

Meanwhile, Park Hwi-soon was born in 1977 and is 50 this year. He married his wife, who is 17 years younger, in 2020. Last year on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy,' he said, "I have been putting money into a savings account for our child," revealing that he was preparing for a second child.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.