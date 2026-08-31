Kim Tae-ri Turns Heads on a Japan Street With a 10 Million Won Luxury Watch

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Kim Tae-ri drew attention with a luxury watch worth about 10 million won, spotted during her trip to Japan. Her stylish look also stood out, with a green hat that matched the color of the watch dial.

On the 31st, Kim Tae-ri shared several photos on her social media, showing herself enjoying a relaxed time in Japan.

The first thing that caught the eye was the watch on Kim Tae-ri's left wrist. The piece featured a silver case and bracelet with a green dial, and it is believed to be Rolex's Oyster Perpetual 36 model with a green dial. The watch is known for its clean design and vivid green face. Its current listed price in Korea on Rolex's official website is around 10.36 million won.

Kim Tae-ri completed a natural color combination by wearing a knit bucket hat in a similar shade of green. Without overdoing logos or decorations, she added a high-end touch to her effortless travel style with the expensive watch on her wrist.

Kim Tae-ri's slim figure also drew attention. She paired a white sleeveless top with a short flared skirt and black mid-calf boots, showing off her slender waist and long, straight legs.

Against a backdrop of lush greenery, she leaned out of a window to blow a kiss, and on a rainy street, she enjoyed a walk with a clear umbrella. With her hat pulled low as she winked at the camera, Kim Tae-ri showed her signature playful and fresh charm.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-ri appeared in the tvN variety show Curtain Up, Class!, which ended in April, where she transformed into an elementary school drama club teacher and showed the process of preparing a performance with the children. She is also positively reviewing an offer to appear in the drama I'm the Queen in This Life, based on a popular web novel and webtoon.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.