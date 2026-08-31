Lee Hyun-yi Responds Directly to Controversy Over Husband's Huge Performance Bonus at Samsung Electronics: "He Doesn't Get as Much as the Articles Say"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Model Lee Hyun-yi spoke directly about public attention surrounding the performance bonus of her husband, Hong Sung-gi, who works in Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division.

On the 31st, Lee Hyun-yi discussed her husband's bonus on the YouTube channel "Oh Eun-young's Bucket List."

In the video, Oh Cho-hee mentioned while talking with Lee Hyun-yi, "I heard your husband was promoted to department head." She then added, "I also heard the bonuses are quite large," expressing curiosity about the performance bonuses received by Samsung Electronics employees.

Lee Hyun-yi's husband works as an engineer in Samsung Electronics' Device Solutions Division and was promoted to department head in March last year. Against this backdrop, Samsung Electronics' DS Division recently drew attention for paying special management performance bonuses and performance incentives based on each business unit's results, which naturally led to interest in Hong Sung-gi's own bonus as well.

In response, Lee Hyun-yi said, "People ask me about it whenever they meet me," adding, "The reason my husband can go to the U.S. with our child is that he is not at the company. He is currently attending graduate school because the company sent him on academic leave." She emphasized, "He doesn't receive as much as the articles say." She explained that, because he is on academic leave, there is a gap between the bonus amount that recently drew attention and the actual amount he receives.

Still, Lee Hyun-yi drew attention by smiling and saying, "But let's hope for next year."

Back in June, Lee Hyun-yi's husband also drew attention after sharing an article on his social media account saying that Samsung Electronics' Device Solutions Division was moving toward paying 50% of the special management performance bonus even to employees on academic leave. He added the phrase "loyalty, loyalty" along with a salute emoji, apparently expressing his delight at the news that he could receive part of the special bonus even while on academic leave.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyun-yi married office worker Hong Sung-gi in 2012, and the couple has two sons.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.