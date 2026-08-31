"Should We Upload a Parenting YouTube Video?" Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye, Silent on Social Media After Plane Controversy; What About This Week's Video?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Park Soo-hong and his wife Kim Da-ye have drawn attention after suspending their social media activity following an apology over a controversy involving a delayed flight departure.

The couple had regularly shared updates on social media until the controversy, but they have not posted anything recently. While the comments section on their apology has been closed, related comments continue to appear on a YouTube video released on the 24th.

As a result, attention is focused on whether the parenting content featuring Park Soo-hong's family, which has been released every Monday, will also be uploaded as scheduled today.

Earlier, Park Soo-hong boarded a flight to Guam with his family and initially said he would get off when his child began crying, but then changed his mind, causing the flight to be delayed by about an hour. After criticism arose over the incident, Park Soo-hong apologized to passengers and the airline, saying it was a result of his "immature judgment."

Park Soo-hong posted an apology, saying, "During the recent boarding process, our family caused a delayed departure. We caused great inconvenience by taking away so much valuable time from many people, and we also caused harm to airline staff. I bow my head and sincerely apologize."

He explained the situation at the time, saying, "Right after boarding, I was flustered because my child was crying so much that he could not even sit down, and I made an immature decision. I thought the crying during the long flight would cause even greater inconvenience to the passengers, so I told the cabin crew that we would get off."

He added, "While waiting on the plane, my child stopped crying and I said we would board again, but I did not realize that this could significantly delay security checks and other procedures. This happened entirely because of my ignorance of airline procedures, and there is no excuse for it. Once again, I bow my head and deeply apologize to the passengers and airline staff who suffered great inconvenience because of my shortcomings."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.