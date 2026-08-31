45-Year-Old Lee El Reveals She Has Been Single for 7 Years: "I Take Care of My Mother, and If I Don't Comfort Myself, I End Up in Tears"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee El candidly opened up about her dating hiatus and loneliness.

On the 28th, a video titled "Muhurga Salon ep. 2: Being in Your 40s Is Not Elegant!" was released on Lee El's YouTube channel, Lee Eljeol.

That day, Lee El talked with acquaintances about what it means to be in one's 40s. She said, "I had never imagined myself at 40. These days, it's an anxious time filled with worries and concerns, so when I wake up in the morning, I tell myself, 'Ji-hyun, you're okay today too.'" She added, "Before I lived alone, I wasn't familiar with this either. I became independent and now I take care of my mother, but I don't have a boyfriend or siblings to rely on. If I don't comfort myself, I end up drinking and crying."

Lee El also cautiously revealed, "It's been so long since I dated anyone. Can I even say this? It's been seven years." She went on to say, "These days, when something bad happens, I feel lonely. I'm not asking anyone to solve my problems. I just wish there were someone who would listen to me and lend me a shoulder."

Meanwhile, Lee El was born in 1982 and is 45 years old this year. She appeared in the JTBC drama Surely Tomorrow last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

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