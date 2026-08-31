Kim Min Ha, Down 17 kg, Shows Ribs in Mirror Selfie... 'The Ultimate Skinny Look'

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Min Ha has drawn attention after sharing an update that shows her looking noticeably slimmer.

On the 31st, Kim Min Ha posted photos showing her recent life.

In the photos, Kim Min Ha uses a mirror by the front door to capture herself. It is a relaxed, everyday scene, but her slimmer silhouette than before immediately catches the eye.

She styled a black top and skirt with a gray cardigan, creating a calm yet sophisticated mood.

Her hair was tied up high, and her natural-looking makeup with little visible cosmetics further highlighted her fresh and delicate charm.

What stands out most is her noticeably slimmer figure. In the photo, the neckline and collarbone visible between the cardigan are especially prominent, giving off an overall lighter impression.

Kim Min Ha recently drew major attention after it was reported that she had lost about 17 kg for a project.

After the weight loss for the role, she has been showing a different kind of presence, and fans continue to follow her with interest.

Meanwhile, Kim Min Ha's upcoming film "Let's Shake Our Sun" tells the story of a woman who longs for a miracle but has been fading away without a tomorrow, and a reckless, eccentric man who promises her one. Bound by an unexpected promise, they shake each other's worlds in a radiant survival romance. The film stars Lee Do-hyun and Kim Min Ha, and marks the first feature directorial work of Park Dan-hee, who co-directed "Tastefully Yours" and "Weak Hero Class 1."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.