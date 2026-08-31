Ji Yeon-su, once so beautiful... "I gave up on taking care of myself because I don't have the money or time" shocking update

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Former racing model Ji Yeon-su shared a candid glimpse of her daily life while on a trip to Jeju Island, revealing her bare face.

On the 31st, a video titled "Ji Yeon-su's Bare Face Reveal! Min-su's Vacation Trip to Jeju Island" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Ji Yeon-su's Yeonsuropta."

The broadcast drew attention as Ji Yeon-su revealed what she called her "first bare face in my life."

As she prepared to wash her face, Ji Yeon-su looked embarrassed and said, "I don't care if I get criticized now. I won't take responsibility."

The production team’s reaction, however, was unexpected. After seeing Ji Yeon-su's bare face, they asked, "Why is your skin so good? Do you get dermatology treatments?"

Ji Yeon-su immediately waved it off. Laughing, she said, "No. What are you talking about, taking care of myself? Do I look like someone who can get skin treatments while hauling beef soup?"

Her comment also reflected her current financial reality. Ji Yeon-su previously said that child support from her ex-husband Eli Kim was not enough to cover living expenses, so she has been working part-time at a beef soup restaurant to make ends meet.

She also spoke candidly about her concerns over dermatology procedures. In the past, Ji Yeon-su said she wanted to get Ulthera but was hesitating because of the cost, saying she did not have the money.

When Ulthera came up again that day, Ji Yeon-su said, "I gave up on Ulthera. It's expensive, and I don't even have the time."

She added, "If I get Ulthera, I'll be swollen for about two weeks. People talk about Ulthera as if I have all the time in the world," drawing laughter.

She said, "Things like that are not something you do just once. You have to keep at it. You end up looking for the best option."

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-su married Eli Kim, formerly of UKISS, in 2014 and had a son, Min-su, but the couple divorced in 2020. She has since been raising her son alone while continuing her broadcasting and personal activities. Her ex-husband Eli Kim also drew attention recently with news of his remarriage.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.