"I’m Curious About Son Bo-seung’s House Password, But I Pretend I’m Not" Lee Kyung-sil Respects Her Daughter-in-Law’s Privacy

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Kyung-sil showed that she respects the privacy of her son and daughter-in-law.

On the 31st, a video titled "A Real Mother-Daughter Balance Game: Choosing One of Two Options (feat. Generation MZ Dessert)" was released on the YouTube channel "My Mom, Lee Kyung-sil."

That day, Lee Kyung-sil played a balance game with her daughter, Jenny Son. When asked, "Can you tell your mother-in-law your house password or not?" Lee Kyung-sil replied, "I don’t even try to find out."

When Jenny Son asked, "You’re a mother-in-law, but aren’t you curious?" Lee Kyung-sil honestly admitted, "I am curious, but I pretend I’m not."

She explained, "I don’t want to get involved. I think I shouldn’t do that." She added, "Of course I’m curious about how any parent is doing. Why wouldn’t I be? But I don’t want to know as far as the password."

When asked whether she would tell her mother-in-law the house password if she were the daughter-in-law, she said, "If she asked, I think I would tell her." She then made people laugh by adding, "But I’d make the password very long and give it to her without writing it down, saying, 'Memorize it.'"

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung-sil’s son, actor Son Bo-seung, married in 2021 at the age of 23 after a premarital pregnancy, and the couple welcomed a son the following year. Lee Kyung-sil has said on several broadcasts that she cut ties with her son for a year over the premarital pregnancy, but later reconciled with him.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.