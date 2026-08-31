"Enough Already": Go Hyun-jung Turns Stern at the Film Crew, Then Bursts Out Laughing Over a Split-the-Bill Request

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Go Hyun-jung showed off her playful side.

On the 31st, a video titled "Go Hyun-jung Vlog 20" was uploaded to Go Hyun-jung's YouTube channel.

In the video, Go Hyun-jung visited a gallery for the first time in a while and viewed an exhibition. She said, "I used to love art and really enjoyed talking with artists, but I couldn't do that for seven or eight years. I got to the point where I felt too frustrated to keep going without it."

Enjoying a hobby she had not pursued in a long time, Go Hyun-jung spent a pleasant moment talking with the artist about the works on display. She added, "I'm not really someone who takes vacations, so going somewhere different or unusual in the city for a little while feels like rest and a vacation to me."

She continued, "The more I talked with the artist, the more ideas came to me, which was great. It was a fun time." She added, "Since I'm starting this hobby again after seven or eight years, I'll try to get out and do things like this from time to time."

Go Hyun-jung later stopped by a small goods shop in Seochon Village. When the shop owner complimented her beauty, she shyly said, "I don't know how I'm supposed to react to that."

Go Hyun-jung said, "Every place I went to today was so beautiful, and it felt like I had walked all the way through Seochon Village, so it was really fun. I was so hungry, but even the restaurant I picked turned out well, so it was a happy day." She added, "I feel rich today. I think I found a lot of good places to go."

In the following cookie video, Go Hyun-jung was seen taking care of the film crew after their hard work.

Go Hyun-jung told the crew, "Order a lot. Eat plenty, all around." The crew joked back, "We ordered a ton. So much that you'd be shocked."

Go Hyun-jung then shot back sternly, "Don't do that. How much did you order? Split that evenly. Stop it. Enough already."

But she soon burst out laughing, and the crew kept joking with her to the end, saying, "We'll enjoy the meal," as they maintained a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.