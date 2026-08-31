Kim Byung-man Had His Hair Grabbed by His Son... Even When His Body Was Used as a Trampoline, It Was "Happiness Through Pain"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Byung-man shared a happy glimpse of his daily life with his two children.

On the 31st, Kim Byung-man posted an update on his life and shared a video of himself spending time with his children, along with the caption, "Happiness through pain."

In the video, Kim Byung-man was lying down while his son Ttokki excitedly climbed onto his father's body and played around.

In particular, Ttokki kept up his fearless antics, even grabbing his father's hair and jumping. He ran all over his father's body and played with great excitement, but Kim Byung-man did not try to stop him.

The way he willingly offered his body so the child could play freely clearly showed his affection for his two children.

His daughter Jjang-i also joined her younger sibling on top of their father's body and had a fun time. As the two children played side by side on him, Kim Byung-man became their playground.

Meanwhile, Kim Byung-man divorced his former wife in 2023 after a long separation. He has since remarried and now has two children.

Recently, he has been showing a new chapter in his life by sharing not only his broadcast activities but also his everyday moments with his family.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.