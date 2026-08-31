Hong Hyun-hee Shows Off Her Slimmed-Down Figure, Easily Rides a Kids' Electric Car: "I'm 30 kg"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Hong Hyun-hee drew attention after successfully riding a children's electric car.

On the 31st, a video titled "Junbeom's Birthday Party Operation" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hong Hyun-hee Jey-ssun's Hongssun TV."

That day, Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun prepared a surprise event for their son Junbeom's birthday. They also received a toy car Junbeom had wanted for a long time from a fan, and a children's electric car from the YouTube production team, making it a special celebration.

Jey-ssun then assembled the electric car, and after Junbeom climbed in, he used the controller to move it. But when the car started moving on its own, Junbeom got scared and said, "Dad, pull me with your hand."

In the end, Jey-ssun and Hong Hyun-hee took turns pulling the car by hand. But Junbeom soon said, "I'm getting off. I'm scared. Mom, try it," and handed the driver's seat over to Hong Hyun-hee.

When they said the electric car could carry up to 30 kg, Jey-ssun joked, "Mom is too heavy to ride it," but Hong Hyun-hee did not hesitate and climbed into the driver's seat.

As the car held her weight, Hong Hyun-hee confidently shouted, "I'm 30 kg," and drove it herself while happily turning the wheel. But not long after, an unexpected mishap occurred when the steering wheel came off, drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun married in 2018 and have a son, Junbeom. Hong Hyun-hee recently made headlines after losing about 11 kg, from 60 kg to 49 kg, through improved eating habits and blood sugar management.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.