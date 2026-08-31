Jadu Breaks Down in Tears, Saying, "I Can't Be a Pastor's Wife"... Her Korean American Husband's Unexpected Reaction

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Jadu recalled the time she burst into tears out of fear that she would become a pastor's wife.

On the 31st, a video featuring Jadu's story was released on Compassion Korea's social media channel.

That day, Jadu spoke candidly about how difficult things were before her marriage to her husband, who is a pastor.

Jadu recalled, "I kept saying, 'I can't be a pastor's wife,' and I just cried."

"Sa-mo" is a term used to refer to a pastor's wife. Jadu, who felt a heavy burden about living as a pastor's wife, appears to have worried about whether she could handle that role before marriage.

Seeing Jadu in tears at the time, her husband reportedly asked, "What is sa-mo?"

When Jadu explained, "A pastor's wife," her husband replied, "Then you're marrying me."

According to Jadu, her husband said, "Whether I'm a pastor or not, whether you become a pastor's wife or not, whether you spent every day partying at clubs or not, before God you are both sinners. There is no greater or lesser sin."

Jadu explained that he went on to say that even if someone has served for a long time as a minister, that does not mean they are not a sinner, and if someone has partied a lot, that does not mean their sins are greater.

Those words from her husband were a great comfort to Jadu. She said, "My husband told me that before Jesus, he is a sinner too, and the two of us are the same. We are people who need Jesus until the day we die. That changed the way I thought."

Meanwhile, Jadu married a Korean American pastor six years her senior in 2013. Since then, she has continued her life of faith with her husband. In 2020, she also experienced the pain of losing her younger brother.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.