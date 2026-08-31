Oh Yoon-ah, remarried to a non-celebrity, throws a grand party for her autistic son's birthday with in-laws' congratulations: "I love you, son"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Oh Yoon-ah shared her deep affection as she spent a special day celebrating her son Min-i's 20th birthday.

On the 31st, Oh Yoon-ah posted a message on her social media to celebrate her son's birthday, writing, "I love you, my son~ Thank you so much for coming to me as my son!! Happy 20th birthday from the bottom of my heart!! Love you!"

The photos and videos she shared showed a lavish birthday party prepared for Min-i, who turned 20.

Min-i, who was celebrating his birthday, smiled brightly as he received congratulations from his mother, Oh Yoon-ah. In the carefully decorated party space, his happy expression reflected a warm and joyful atmosphere.

The occasion was especially meaningful for Oh Yoon-ah because it marked her son's 20th birthday. Having watched him grow up since childhood, she expressed her special love through the birthday party she prepared herself.

She also revealed a more special family moment recently. For her son's birthday, Oh Yoon-ah celebrated together with her remarried husband's family, including her in-laws, and spent a heartwarming time with them.

Meanwhile, after her divorce, Oh Yoon-ah has been living with her son Min-i, who has autism spectrum disorder. She recently drew many congratulations after announcing that she had remarried a non-celebrity after 11 years and started a new family.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.