Kim Jung-nan Puts 4-Story Townhouse on the Market at a Bargain Price... "A Major Renovation Is Planned for the New Home, I Hope My Stocks Go Up"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Jung-nan sighed over the cost of renovating her new home ahead of her move in October.

On the 31st, a video titled "Whoa! So Expensive? The Real Story Behind Kim Jung-nan's Nth Move That Left Her Stunned" was uploaded to Kim Jung-nan's YouTube channel.

Kim Jung-nan was busy sorting through her belongings ahead of her October move. She had previously said about her current home, "If you're interested, come take a look. I put it up for sale at a very low price."

Kim Jung-nan said, "If there is anything I can give away, I'll give it away. If there is anything to throw out, I'll throw it out. I'm cleaning up." After finishing her clothes, she drank some water and said, "I watched a celebrity's YouTube video, and they said the most stressful things in the world are, first, the death of a spouse, and second, moving. Moving is hard. I've moved far too many times to count."

She then consulted with an interior design company representative about the renovation of her new home, and as Kim Jung-nan's requests grew, the cost soared. She held her head and said, "The budget has gone up a lot. This is my first time doing such a large-scale renovation. Since I'm doing it anyway, I want to make every corner beautiful, but it costs so much money. My stocks need to go up, right? Let's pray. This is painful."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.